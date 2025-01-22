How Dubai Police's K9 dogs helped find missing people, assisted in rescue missions in 2024

With over 70 trained dogs and more than fifty specialised trainers, the Dubai Police K9 Unit has successfully completed 2,800 missions in 2024, including search and rescue operations, security inspections, and community outreach activities, police officials revealed to Khaleej Times.

Dubai Police's K9 unit has been instrumental in various local missions, particularly search and rescue operations. Swift responses from the unit have proven crucial in emergencies, where trained dogs assist in locating missing persons and ensuring public safety.

"Our K9 teams are not just a resource; they are vital partners in ensuring the safety and security of our community during critical events," stated Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of the Dubai Police Security Inspection Department K9.

Security inspections conducted by the unit also play a vital role in maintaining a secure environment at public events such as New Year celebrations and crowded places. The unit employs a diverse range of K9 breeds, including Labrador Retrievers, Belgian Malinois, Cocker Spaniels, Dutch Shepherds, German Shepherds, and English Springer Spaniels.

These breeds are specially selected for their unique skills and abilities, enabling them to excel in various operational specialisations, such as explosives detection, drug detection, escort duty, personal protection, SWAT support, tracking and trailing, and search and rescue.

Community engagement is another vital aspect of the K9 department's mission. In 2024, the unit conducted 1,158 activities across schools and government institutions, fostering awareness about their roles and contributions to public safety. Their initiatives included fulfilling a child’s wish through community engagement projects and participating in high-profile events like Expo 2020. “Our presence in schools and exhibitions helps inform the community about the capabilities of our K9 teams and the critical role they play in ensuring security,” remarked Al Mazrouei.

Advanced technologies

The K9 department is equipped with advanced technologies that enhance operational effectiveness. "We have developed systems that include thermal sensors and tracking technologies. These innovations ensure we can monitor our dogs' health and performance effectively," Al Mazrouei explained. This technological advancement not only aids in the care of the dogs but also enhances the overall efficiency of the department's operations.

Moreover, the K9 teams are deployed across various locations in Dubai, ensuring a strong security presence. "Our teams are strategically placed to maintain rapid response capabilities in emergencies," he added, highlighting the importance of their operational readiness.

The K9 unit also participates in international missions, showcasing their contributions to humanitarian efforts and training initiatives in countries like Morocco and Libya. Al Mazrouei emphasised, "Our commitment to international collaboration is reflected in our rapid response to calamities." As the K9 department continues to grow, there has been an increasing interest in joining their ranks. The unit's reputation and community impact are attracting more individuals who wish to contribute to public safety through K9 operations. Training programmes are in place for both the dogs and the trainers, emphasising the specialised skills developed over the unit's seven years of operation. "Our operational capabilities have significantly improved due to the rigorous training protocols we follow," Al Mazrouei noted. The achievements of the K9 unit have not gone unnoticed. Al Mazrouei expressed pride in the department's recognition, stating, "We were honoured with the title of the best security inspection department at the country level. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams."