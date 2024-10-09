How do UAE's trackless trams reduce traffic congestion? By using data from space

Photo: KT File

Data from space and aerial sensors are helping automated trackless trams operate in Abu Dhabi, particularly serving the capital’s weekend transit needs.

Experts at the Space Research Conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday emphasised that space sciences are essential not only for advancing human space-flight missions and satellite technology but also for making significant contributions to our daily lives on Earth.

The electric trackless tram service, which connects Reem Island to Marina Mall, operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, featuring 14 designated stops in the capital. Specialists in the field discussed how data from space-based satellites, including GPS (Global Positioning System) and GIS (Geographic Information System) facilitates precise mapping and route planning for such an automated rapid transit (ART) system.

They highlighted that ART systems optimise routes based on real-time geographic and environmental conditions, including traffic congestion, construction, or road hazards, allowing these vehicles to adapt their routes or schedules to avoid congested areas. This improves efficiency and reduces delays.

“A mixture of aerial sensors as well as satellite sensors has created a significant amount of data and very accurate maps. We use that map infrastructure to create additional programmes," said Dr Prashanth Marpu, Vice President of R&D Space 42, an AI-powered space technology company in the MENA region. “One of these programmes is the autonomous vehicles programme which we are operating in zones like Yas Island and Saadiyat areas,” he added.

The Smart Mobility Project – a partnership between the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), and Space 42 (a merger of Bayanat and Yah Satellite Communications) – seeks to implement an advanced smart mobility system for the emirate.

The vehicles, capable of accommodating up to 240 passengers, were first introduced on Yas Island as part of Abu Dhabi’s Smart Mobility Project.

The transportation system on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island has a fleet of 17 vehicles, comprising driverless taxis and Mini Robobuses, as well as ART vehicles.

Marpu added, “This (technology) extends to ART vehicles which you can now see in Abu Dhabi going from Marina to Reem mall … the large tram-like buses. This is a direct result of nodes (points in a network) that include comprehensive mapping infrastructure, delivering highly accurate 3D or digital maps of Abu Dhabi.”

The Abu Dhabi ART service makes stops at various locations, including Marina Square, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan Mosque, City Seasons Al Hamra Hotel, Lifeline Hospital, NMC Specialty Hospital, Qasr Al Hosn, Sheraton Khalidiya Hotel, Khalidiya Park, Sheikha Fatima Park, Corniche, and Marina Mall.

The first service departs from Reem Mall at 10am and reaches Rixos Marina Mall in a little over an hour.

On Yas Island, the ART operates an hourly route from 8am to 8pm, travelling from Gateway Park South 2 to Yas Waterworld, with stops at Yas Hotels, Yas Marina Circuit, and Ferrari World.