Heavy rains in UAE: Pray at home, Muslims told via azan at mosques

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:34 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:08 PM

Mosques across the UAE rang out with a message, asking Muslims to offer their prayers at home as the UAE grappled with the effects of heavy rains. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) said worshippers will be encouraged to avoid praying in congregation at mosques on Wednesday, April 17.

The line will be added at the end of the every call for prayer.

Muslims offer prayers five times a day, and many do it in congregation at mosques.

Videos posted on social media show the call for prayer for Isha (night prayer) on Tuesday at Sharjah mosques featuring the additional line, asking worshippers to offer their prayer at home.

Residents in Dubai also reported that the azan (call for prayer) had the additional line. Some worshippers said they went to the mosque in their neighbourhood only to find it closed.

Muezzins (those who give out the call for prayer) had previously used their azans to stress the stay-home message during the peak of Covid-19.

Non-stop heavy rains left roads, malls and airports flooded across the UAE. The unstable weather is expected to continue tomorrow as its second wave unfolds. All schools and government offices have gone online. The authorities have urged residents to stay home. They are to step out only in “cases of extreme necessity”.

