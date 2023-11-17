Heavy rains in UAE: No lives lost in viral flood video; driver summoned, say police

Emirati diplomat highlights how the country will use extended humanitarian pauses to implement relief efforts on the ground
Fujairah Police gave details of a clip going around social media, which shows a car being swept away in a valley in the mountainous region of the country after heavy rains lashed the country Friday morning.
In the video, a vehicle is seen swept away by strong muddy waves in a flooded wadi.
Taking to X, the authority said the incident did not result in any damage or loss of life.
The driver involved has been summoned and required measures are being taken against the individual.
The authority has warned residents to not circulate the clips on social media platforms.
ALSO READ:
Emirati diplomat highlights how the country will use extended humanitarian pauses to implement relief efforts on the ground
The production capacity of each plant is 200,000 gallons daily with a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day
Baggage-hailing platform charges Dh99 for the first bag and the rates include collection, storage and delivery
A UAE resident for 11 years now, he has always wanted to have a house of his own — now, he can build a massive one
Exchange houses go the extra mile in serving expats, with some now offering loans to residents' families back home
Popular festival has contributed to promoting Abu Dhabi’s stature as a key tourism and cultural destination
Some satiate visitors' hunger pangs, while others display their creativity with thread and needle