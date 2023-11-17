UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Heavy rains in UAE: No lives lost in viral flood video; driver summoned, say police

The circulating clip showed a vehicle being swept away by strong, muddy waves in a flooded wadi

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:01 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:04 PM

Fujairah Police gave details of a clip going around social media, which shows a car being swept away in a valley in the mountainous region of the country after heavy rains lashed the country Friday morning.

In the video, a vehicle is seen swept away by strong muddy waves in a flooded wadi.

Taking to X, the authority said the incident did not result in any damage or loss of life.

The driver involved has been summoned and required measures are being taken against the individual.

The authority has warned residents to not circulate the clips on social media platforms.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE