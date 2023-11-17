Heavy rains in UAE: No lives lost in viral flood video; driver summoned, say police

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:01 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:04 PM

Fujairah Police gave details of a clip going around social media, which shows a car being swept away in a valley in the mountainous region of the country after heavy rains lashed the country Friday morning.

In the video, a vehicle is seen swept away by strong muddy waves in a flooded wadi.

Taking to X, the authority said the incident did not result in any damage or loss of life.

The driver involved has been summoned and required measures are being taken against the individual.

The authority has warned residents to not circulate the clips on social media platforms.

