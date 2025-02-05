'He was a true friend': Sheikh Mohammed mourns death of spiritual leader Aga Khan

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum / X

For the Ruler of Dubai, Aga Khan was more than a "great leader for his people", he was a "true friend", too.

Aga Khan, a well-known philanthropist and a spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88, leaving millions of followers in mourning across the world.

Soon after the imam's death was announced on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his sympathies in a heartfelt post on X.

"He was not only a great leader for his people, but a true friend and an equestrian who loved and understood horses deeply," he said.

"Above all, he stood as one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, whose life’s work was dedicated to relieving the hopelessness of poverty and promoting human development, building bridges between communities and working tirelessly in the cause of peace."

Aga Khan was the 49th hereditary imam or spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims.

Besides being a multimillionaire — perhaps a billionaire — who owned champion horses, Aga Khan poured millions into helping people in the poorest parts of the world.

