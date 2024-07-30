'Hard to sleep in silence': UAE doctor who volunteered in Gaza recounts life amid bombing

Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza. File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

A UAE-based doctor who volunteered at the country’s field hospital in Gaza shared that it took him several weeks to get a good night’s sleep after returning home. Dr. Thahir, an orthopaedic surgeon who spent nearly a month working at the UAE-backed hospital, said he had grown accustomed to sleeping through constant bombardments.

“When I first arrived there, I struggled to sleep because of the constant bombing sounds,” he said. “But after a while, I got used to it. Then, when I got back home, the silence was actually tougher for me to handle. It was hard to sleep in silence. It took me almost a month to adjust and sleep through the night again. It is amazing how the human body gets used to certain things.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr. Thahir said he was thankful for the opportunity to volunteer. “Along with hundreds of other doctors, I also applied to volunteer,” he said. “Usually, they pick doctors who can speak Arabic so that they can communicate more effectively there but the team was short on orthopaedic surgeons and that is how I got the opportunity to go.”

The Emirati field hospital, which is part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, has facilities to house 150 patients at all times.

Life changing experience

According to Dr. Thahir, volunteering at the field hospital was an unforgettable experience for him. "One of the patients we operated on had to have one leg and one hand amputated,” he recalled. “Later, we found out that his entire family had been killed in the air strike that injured him. What really blew me away, though, was the incredible patience and faith of him and the other Gazans. Their belief in God was unshakeable despite everything they’d been through. It was truly a life-changing experience for me.”

While the experience was truly memorable, Dr Tharir also recalled the demanding work routine. "We were doing approximately seven or eight surgeries a day,” he said. “Although we were a a team of four doctors, one of us was the head of department so he had a lot of other work to do. So it was three of us sharing the work.