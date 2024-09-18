Haj 2025: UAE announces registration dates

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:15 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:41 PM

UAE citizens who wish to perform Haj in 2025 may sign up for the pilgrimage starting tomorrow, September 19, authorities announced on Wednesday. The registration will be open until September 30.

The process can be done on the smart app or the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf UAE).