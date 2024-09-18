Haj 2025: UAE announces registration dates

Prior to this, AL Suwaidi was the Head of Community Engagement at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai
UAE citizens who wish to perform Haj in 2025 may sign up for the pilgrimage starting tomorrow, September 19, authorities announced on Wednesday. The registration will be open until September 30.
The process can be done on the smart app or the website of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf UAE).
To register with Awqaf, applicants must be:
Priority will be given to people of determination who are going for the pilgrimage for the first time, as well as those with incurable diseases, the elderly, and their relatives and companions.
