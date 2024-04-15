Hailstorm, rain in UAE: Two waves of unstable weather to move across country tomorrow

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 6:07 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:41 PM

Residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah should prepare for unsettled weather conditions over the next 48 hours, with heavy rainfall expected in these areas.

An expert at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) tells Khaleej Times how it will transpire.

Dr Ahmed Habib said, “There is not only a likelihood of significant rainfall but also a possibility of hailstorm in places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates.” He explained that the convective cloud formation is currently underway. “These clouds are expected to intensify over the next several hours. Rainfall has already begun in certain areas of the UAE, particularly along the coast.”

Rainfall of various intensities will lash the country with the weather deteriorating by this evening.

“Thunderclouds accompanied by strong winds will surround the region, reducing visibility across the eastern parts of the country. Abu Dhabi is already experiencing a wind speed of 1000km/hr.”

Two unstable weather waves

The veteran weatherman stressed this is the first wave that will continue till tomorrow morning. “Starting tomorrow afternoon in the western region of the UAE, a new wave will gradually advance towards Abu Dhabi. By tomorrow afternoon and evening, it will progressively spread to the northern and eastern regions of the UAE, including Al Ain.”

It’s worth noting that over the last few days weather conditions have been unstable in Oman with authorities there issuing weather alerts for residents.

Online learning options for RAK schools

Meanwhile, the Ras Al Khaimah Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Team has opted to transition schools to remote learning for two days, specifically Tuesday and Wednesday, in light of the anticipated weather conditions.

Additionally, the RAK Public Services Department has also declared the temporary shutdown of all parks and beaches within the city until additional notice.

“By evening and into the night, this scenario is expected to escalate. Unstable weather condition begins over the Western areas and moves towards Abu Dhabi and the Northern and Eastern areas, where the amount of convective clouds increases, associated with rainfall of different intensities leading to a decrease in temperature, accompanied by lightning and thunder, and a probability of hail over some areas,” Habib added.

Same low-pressure system influencing Oman

“The same low-pressure system influencing Oman is also impacting the UAE. However, due to differing topographies, the intensity varies. Oman features extensive Hajar mountain ranges spanning from North to South, resulting in more cloud cover and rainfall compared to the UAE,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Meteorology centre issued an advisory for thunderstorms in many parts of the country.

“Residents, particularly motorists, should exercise caution as there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and water logging. Flooding is expected in the Wadi area, with potential landslides occurring in the northern and eastern regions near the mountains,” he added.

