Grocery in UAE shut down for violating rules

Its practices pose a significant risk to public health, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said

Photo: Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 8:36 PM

After shutting down the Nepali Himalayan Restaurant in Abu Dhabi for violating rules on Friday, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close the Green House Baqala Store in the capital for a similar violation.

"The grocery, holding trade license number CN-1060846, has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its accompanying legislation. Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health," ADAFSA said in its order.

Law No. 2, first published in January 2008, about food within the emirate of Abu Dhabi is a key legislation based on the area of food safety.

The law “emphasises consumer protection and ensuring the food safety whether imported or handled within the domestic market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi as well as the responsibility of private sector in ensuring the highest standards of food safety and the role and mandate of food inspectors,” the ADAFSA stated in the description of Law No. 2.

ADAFSA has been conducting field visits and inspection campaigns to food establishments to ensure that they comply with health and food safety standards and provide safe and healthy food to ensure the well-being and safety of all community members.

The general public has been urged to report safety complaints and violations by calling 800555.

