UAE: Hospital director replaced after worst service centre rating

This expands the previous directive on providing treatment to a thousand sick, wounded Palestinian kids
The director of a hospital in the UAE has been replaced after the healthcare facility featured at the bottom of the list of worst service centres. The director-general of the Emirates Health Services — which manages the Kalba Hospital — has been asked to be at the facility over the next month to ensure services are improved.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the best and worst federal government entities.
The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure service centre in Ras Al Khaimah was also among the worst service centres. The poorly-performing entities have been given 60 days to improve services.
About 124 centres were evaluated as part of the annual exercise. The best six centres were awarded 6-star ratings. The entities that got the best ratings included Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security and Ministry of Interior.
“Good government services in the UAE are a right of the people,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on microblogging platform X.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
This expands the previous directive on providing treatment to a thousand sick, wounded Palestinian kids
In a move to make things easier for residents, the UAE government has streamlined its services through the Emirates Health Services platform
The new competition is open to all nationalities, aged 18 and above
Here's a timeline of how top officials, volunteers, healthcare teams prepared for the arrival of Palestinians who are in urgent need of medical care
The TDRA has asked residents to provide precise information about personal identity along with other details
Ambulances and emergency teams are all set to receive the Palestinian children who will be receiving medical treatment in local hospitals
From interacting with royalty and welcoming guests, they dream of becoming a shuttle bus driver or an astronaut
All seven emirates across the country experienced rain on Friday morning