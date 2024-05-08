UAE: Global entries to be accepted for Sharjah Government Communication Award

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 9:57 PM Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 10:12 PM

Entries will be welcomed from the entire world in the eleventh edition of Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA).

The eleventh edition of the SGCA will have 22 categories across five segments, namely Government, International Organisations, and Private Sector; Individual Awards; Challenge and Competition Awards; Jury Awards; and Partner Awards.

Those interested in applying for this year’s awards can register online through the website www.igcc.ae from May 7 to August 1, Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) announced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The award categories are as follows:

Government, international organisations and private sector

This segment features accolades such as Best Integrated Communication System - Government Sector, Best Campaign Targeting Cultural Identity and the Arabic Language - Government Sector, and Best Communication Targeting Youth - Government Sector.

Notable subcategories include Best Campaign Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices and Best Communication Program Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth.

Individual awards

Recognising individual contributions, this category comprises distinctions such as Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication, Best Official Spokesperson (employed in a government agency), Best Research in Communication Sciences, and Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator, with age-specific divisions (over 18 years old and under 18 years old).

Challenges, competitions and jury awards

Jury awards recognise outstanding figures in government communication and impactful personalities contributing to remote communities and social welfare initiatives.

These include the "Best Distinguished Government Official Award," "Honouring of Best Individual to Have Contributed Strategically to the Field of Government Communication," "Award for Best Communication with Impact in Remote Communities," and "Best Individual Positive Social Impact Award."

Partner awards

In a testament to global collaboration, SGCA welcomes new partners, fortifying support for diverse communication initiatives.

The award titles include "Best Innovation in Government Communication" (in cooperation with partner Apolitical), "Best Communication Practices for Dealing with Developmental Changes" (in cooperation with the UAE CSO Network), and "The Best Innovative and Resilient Communication Initiatives" which is in partnership with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Established by the SGMB, the SGCA celebrates excellence in communication strategies and campaigns.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, underscored the important role of communication in addressing societal challenges, fostering partnerships, and strategic planning tailored to national interests and goals.

Tariq Saeed Allay

“At the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, we view the development of the award as the fruit of integrated efforts led by the International Government Communication Forum. Through these efforts, we have succeeded in contributing to raising the standards of communication practices in the Arab region, placing it in a competitive position alongside leading global experiences," the Director General said.

"This is evident in the volume and nature of the submissions we receive, and the level of communication participation in driving real change across various fields."

ALSO READ: