Gaza crisis: Dubai clinic offers free support group for those affected by the war

Expert emphasised the significance of emotional awareness when dealing with anger, sadness, or guilt

By Adeena Siddiqui Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 5:25 PM

Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza, advancing on two sides of the territory’s main city, targeting dense neighbourhoods and camps where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

Many UAE residents have been living in fear, waiting for news from their loved ones in Gaza, and some are going through harrowing reports emerging from the narrow Strip.

In light of the distressing development in the region, a Dubai-based clinical psychologist, Maha Cooper, has initiated a free support group at Reverse Psychology, a mental health clinic in Jumeirah, for those affected by the ongoing conflict.

On October 28, Cooper guided the assembled group at her clinic in recognising and using tools to cope with the news and images from Gaza. These images include videos depicting traumatised toddlers rescued from the rubble of their demolished homes and grieving parents mourning over the lifeless bodies of their children, which have been widely shared.

Cooper emphasised the significance of emotional awareness when dealing with anger, sadness, or guilt. She stressed the importance of identifying the precise emotion and its underlying cause to prevent it from manifesting destructively. Cooper recommended asking oneself, "What is this feeling demanding of me?"

Recurrent topics of discussion included the perceived weaponisation of propaganda, with social media being recognised as having adverse effects on the attendees. The consensus was that the role of social media in the midst of a humanitarian crisis is to raise awareness and educate the uninformed.

When asked what motivated their attendance that day, attendees unanimously cited the lack of meaningful conversation about the conflict in their daily lives as the reason they sought an outlet elsewhere.

Before the meeting ended, resource packs were distributed, featuring guidelines for managing one's emotions, practicing self-care, and even suggesting mobile applications for mental health support.

Cooper was emphatic about how many people reached out to her on Instagram when she first announced the initiative but found themselves unable to attend due to feelings of overwhelm and guilt. She hopes that she will be able to reach out and provide a sense of comfort and relief to those struggling in these unprecedented times.

