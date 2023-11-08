Gaza crisis: Dubai-based Huda Beauty to donate $1 million to Palestinians caught in war

The authority has advised residents to clear the path for patrols
Dubai-based beauty mogul Huda Kattan, entrepreneur and founder of the globally renowned cosmetics brand Huda Beauty, announced on Tuesday to contribute $1 million to relief efforts in Gaza.
In an Instagram post, Kattan expressed her concern about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war that has already claimed over 10,000 lives in Gaza. She wrote: "It's been a month of immense suffering in Gaza, and unfortunately, things are getting worse." The donation underscores her commitment to providing support during a time of crisis in the region.
Fighting is raging more than a month after the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, sparking the deadliest-ever war in Gaza. Recent weeks have seen growing calls for humanitarian "pauses" or a full ceasefire to allow aid to enter Gaza and keep hopes alive of freeing the hostages.
Iraqi-American entrepreneur continued: "Due to the current blockade & humanitarian challenges, it has been incredibly difficult to find ways for aid to enter Gaza, but we are committed to finding a way to reach people there."
International organisations and Western countries have been urgently trying to get aid into the Gaza Strip and get foreign nationals out. The UN estimates that $1.2 billion in aid will be needed for the populations of Gaza and the West Bank from now until the end of the year.
Coming together in compassion for those suffering in the brutal war, the UAE began a nationwide humanitarian drive to collect and mobilise relief for the most vulnerable — particularly the more than one million children who make up nearly half of Gaza Strip's population.
Donations have been pouring in as the assembly of relief parcels started in Abu Dhabi on Oct 15. Licensed humanitarian organisations in the country — Emirates Red Crescent and Unicef Gulf — have opened channels where residents can donate in cash or in kind.
From restaurants to baby shops, a number of businesses in the UAE have announced that they are donating full or a percentage of their sales for a certain period.
Among the food outlets that are sharing their blessings are Mama Rita, Maiz, Mamaesh, Burro Blanco, The Palestinian Bakery, Rascals Deli and Koala Picks. Online shops like Lullabae, Babies Basic, and Monkibox are also joining the cause.
