Gaming as therapy? UAE-based experts on using video games as emotional outlet

Some studies have found that video games can be therapeutic for individuals struggling with their mental health. Young residents who spoke with Khaleej Times said they were comfortable using video games to manage their emotions. Others mentioned that they would be more open to traditional therapy if elements of video games were incorporated.
But where should the line be drawn? Can video games be used as an emotional outlet?
A young gamer said playing video games has been more effective in helping him navigate difficult times in his life, than any therapy he had previously been administered.
“Even if elements of gaming were incorporated into therapy, I wouldn’t do it again. I find the aspect of therapy too scary. The concept of allowing a stranger to pull my trauma out of me, makes me extremely uncomfortable. Whereas with gaming, you have full control with no external interference,” James Lee, a 20-year old Dubai resident told Khaleej Times.
“Gaming was useful when I needed a break from reality,” he added, admitting he turned to using video games as his main escape during the difficult periods of his life.
Discovering his love for gaming at as young as the age of two, 15-year old Dante Chapman added: “When you’re playing you can just unleash your anger on the games, and have fun without being judged”.
Whilst some people view gaming as mere escapism, or even ‘brain rot’, there is growing evidence that video games can have growing therapeutic benefits, noted Bushra Khan, an emotional wellbeing and transformational coach at Wellth, Dubai.
She added: “Video games have shown potential in helping individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in several ways. Studies have shown that cognitive training games can lead to improvements in memory, as well as executive function and day-to-day skills.
Bushra, however, also warned: “While video games can offer therapeutic benefits like stress relief and cognitive stimulation, there remains a variety of factors that users should consider.”
Possible indicators of excessive gaming include “interference with daily responsibilities, physical and mental health issues, sleep disruption, and loss of interest in other activities,” Bushra noted.
She underscored users should set clear boundaries, encourage breaks, monitor the game content, engage in social gaming, and diversify coping mechanisms to ensure gaming remains beneficial without becoming excessive.
Conor Minton, 27, agrees with the suggestion. He said: “The quick releasing dopamine and the highs you get are made all the more empty when you have to come crashing back to the reality – that at the end of the game, your life will still have the issues it had at the start and shying away from them will not help you attain closure.”
Another Dubai resident, Amaan Rafiq, 27, said due to the agitation he experiences from playing video games, he accordingly limits his gaming time to avoid affecting his mental health.
“I feel like I’m quite competitive, so when my team isn’t winning in a game, I actually find myself becoming very agitated with the people I’m playing with. I only really play with my personal friends so that we can avoid or talk about verbal disrespect between one another,” he added.
Carolyn Yaffe, counsellor and cognitive behavioural therapist at Medcare Camali Clinic, Dubai said: “It is important to note that while some video games can be helpful for mental health, they should not be viewed as a replacement for professional therapy.”
She noted some video games are specially designed for people suffering with mental health. These games incorporate elements of certain talking therapies to assist individuals in managing their thoughts and emotions.
Rafiq, meanwhile, said he is receptive to the call of limiting time for gaming anywhere from one to three hours. “It all depends on how stressed I’m becoming but I’m good at being strict with myself, and knowing when to withdraw and divert my free time elsewhere, like going on a walk or to the gym,” he added.
But Conor still maintains his position. He said: “I think if therapy is more inclusive of the elements combined within video games, then I’d be more open to going for one if I felt I ever needed to.”
