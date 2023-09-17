G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban ambassador

Norberto Carlos Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of Cuba to the UAE. — WAM

Norberto Carlos Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of Cuba to the UAE, praised the UAE's effort in "achieving a COP that provides real solutions, based on concrete and measurable actions, to the climate crisis we face."

Carrillo said that the vision expressed by the organisers is clear in terms of the importance they attach to unity and international cooperation for the success of COP28 and the acceleration of the transition towards a sustainable economic model, with a low-carbon and high-growth economy, in a transformative and fair way.

He added that the COP28 Action Agenda also seeks to catalyse collaborative action on adaptation, preserving ecosystems, climate-resilient food systems, and protecting and empowering the most vulnerable communities by investing in practical solutions to improve lives and livelihoods.

Carrillo stated that the Republic of Cuba's has assumed the pro tempore Presidency of the Group of 77 and China (G77+China), which reflects its commitment to consolidate the unity, presence and influence of the Group in the multiple and relevant multilateral processes to be held in 2023.

As part of its pro tempore Presidency of G77+China, Cuba convened the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group in Havana on September 15 and 16, under the theme "Current development challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation."

In consequence to this aspiration, Carrillo stressed that his country has convened and held meetings of G77+China in the spheres of education, culture, tourism and environment during international conferences on each of these topics in 2023.

"The meetings allowed us to discuss aspects of common interest, identify shared challenges and propose actions to face them, emphasising the importance of coordinated action and cooperation between the members of the Group," he explained, adding that "during its mandate, Cuba has promoted cooperation projects between member countries in the areas of medicine, education, biotechnology, and climate change."

Carrillo said that one of the most important actions of Cuba's pro tempore Presidency of the G77+China is the Summit of Heads of State and Government, convened by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in Havana, noting that the Summit agenda will allow the heads of State and/or Government to express their vision in relation to current problems linked to the use of knowledge and the development of science, technology and innovation to respond to development challenges.

"The Summit will adopt a political declaration that recognises the importance of these issues in today's world, calls for closing scientific and technological gaps between developed and developing countries and promotes international cooperation in these matters," he stated.

Ambassador Carrillo expressed his appreciation to the UAE's participation in the Summit, which was represented by a delegation led by Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change the and Environment of the UAE.

The Presidency of COP28 and the Presidency of the G77+China share a common vision of the challenges and aspirations in environmental issues, as well as the need to undertake urgent actions that allow a path of sustainable development, based on international cooperation, Ambassador Carrillo explained.

Considering the importance of achieving consensus on the aspects of greatest relevance to the countries of the Global South, Carrillo said that Cuba proposed holding a meeting of leaders of the G77+ China within the framework of COP28, thus becoming the first COP to host a summit of the group.

"This meeting constitutes a unique opportunity for the group's voice to be heard and their interests on the topic to be positioned. The unity and coordinated action of the Group in the face of the pressing challenges imposed by climate change is essential to promote concrete actions for the benefit of southern countries," he further added.

It is within our interest to strengthen a solid position of the G77+China on issues where there is consensus and contribute to the successful development of COP28, Carrillo concluded.