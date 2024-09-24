‘Fussy eating in kids more due to genes than parenting’: UAE doctors back recent study

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Doctors in the UAE have voiced support for a recent research that suggests that fussy eating in children is related more to genetics than parenting. The research was recently published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

With childhood obesity becoming an increasing concern in the UAE, picky eating habits may have a role in this. Studies indicate that approximately 28.2 per cent of school going children and 34.7 per cent of adolescents in the country are classified as overweight or obese. Medics reiterate this isn’t necessarily because of how their parents raise them or the rules they set around eating.

Dr Yamen Fayez Elmughanni, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, said, “A large study suggests that fussy eating tendencies are mostly due to genetics rather than parenting styles. This tendency can persist into early teenage years. Genetic differences account for 60 per cent of the variation in food fussiness at 16 months, with this influence increasing to 74 per cent or more as toddlers grew into tweens.”

Some children more sensitive to tastes, textures

Healthcare professionals highlighted that being fussy about a certain food could be a natural part of a child’s personality rather than a reflection on parenting styles.

Dr Osama Elsayed Rezk Elassy, clinical assistant professor, consultant and head of the division, Centre for Pediatrics and Neonatology, Thumbay University Hospital, said, “Recent studies do suggest that fussy eating in children may be more connected to genetics than to parenting styles. This means that some kids might naturally be more sensitive to tastes and textures, which can lead them to be picky eaters. It could be linked to how their brain processes flavours or how their body reacts to different foods.”

“Additionally, if a child’s parents or siblings tend to be picky eaters, that child might also be more inclined to dislike certain foods or be less keen with trying new ones,” he added.

However, when children are very selective about what they eat, they might not get all the nutrients they need for healthy growth.

“This could lead to issues like being underweight or not growing as tall as they should. In some cases, picky eaters can also develop conditions like iron deficiency anemia, which happens when the body doesn’t have enough iron. This can make children feel tired and weak because iron is essential for making healthy blood,” added Dr Elassy.

Effective strategies

Healthcare professionals emphasised that the prevalence of picky eating or Neophobia (fear of new things including trying out new foods) peak at about three years of age.