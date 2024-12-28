From 'Aseeda' to ice cream: How UAE's traditional Emirati cuisine is evolving with modern twists

Aseeda. KT photo used for illustrative purposes

As Emirati cuisine continues to evolve, chefs and entrepreneurs are finding creative ways to honour heritage while appealing to modern palates. Many cafés in UAE are offering traditional dishes in a modern setting, with iconic dishes like Aseeda and Um Ali being presented in ways that captivate both younger generations and non-Arab diners.

Chef Nouel Omamalin, a 49-year-old Dubai resident, has added innovative twists to traditional dishes . “Aseeda is the most requested flavour,” he shared. Traditionally, Aseeda is made by cooking flour with pumpkin to preserve its authentic essence. However, Chef Nouel has turned it into desserts. “We’ve made Aseeda ice cream, Aseeda dessert, and pudding. We also use it as a filling for cookies.”

Chef Nouel’s culinary inspiration came from when he first tried in Al Ain. “An Emirati mother was preparing Aseeda, a dish that is quite popular in Al Ain. After trying it, I felt inspired to explore it further,” he explained.

A blend of heritage and modernity

“We created an Aseeda pudding, which is reminiscent of a British dessert. We prepared the pudding with a sauce and served it with ice cream, allowing people to connect it to their childhood memories in the UK," he added.

Chef Nouel’s experience with traditional Aseeda inspired him to transform it into a dessert, evoking nostalgia for older generations while intriguing younger diners. By blending Aseeda with Umm Ali, he created the unique dish ‘Aseeda Bubar Umm Ali,’ which was served at Rain Café in Abu Dhabi. The dish offers a contemporary twist while honouring traditional Emirati flavors.

Chef Nouel credits Kuwait as a significant source of regional culinary inspiration, stating that many trends originating there influence dishes across the Gulf. For instance, he has reimagined the traditional Emirati breakfast dish Balalit as a dessert, swapping noodles for crepes while maintaining its classic egg topping. “We replace the traditional noodles with crepes while still keeping the classic element of having an egg on top.”

Among his other innovations are Arabic dessert dishes typically served with Arabic coffee, such as ‘Kanfarush,’ a traditional cake, ‘Gers Ughili,’ and ‘Tamriya.’

Connecting traditional dishes with heritage

In Abu Dhabi, 33-year-old Emirati entrepreneur Abdulrahman Al-Hadhrami has embraced the trend by opening Jeis Café in 2023. "We introduced Aseeda for the first time at the Liwa Festival last year. This festival gathers many nationalities during the winter season, and we wanted to offer this contemporary heritage flavour," he said.

Al-Hadhrami serves Aseeda as a pudding with ice cream, based on customer preference, and adds nuts to enhance the flavour. “There was a great response, which exceeded my expectations,” he noted.

He explained that presenting traditional dishes in a modern way is challenging because the dish must maintain its heritage essence and original flavour while appealing to a diverse audience, including Emiratis, the new generation, and non-Arabs. Al-Hadhrami mentioned receiving numerous requests to serve traditional dishes in new and delicious ways. "The last request I received was from an elderly woman who suggested offering 'Luqaimat', which we are currently considering for a modern presentation while preserving its original taste." "Whenever possible, we aim to connect traditional dishes with our heritage, no matter how modern they are. For example, during last Ramadan, we offered free Arabic coffee with the Aseeda' dish to ensure a special customer experience," he added. 'Not everyone could make it' Emirati grandmother, Moza Ali, reflected on the significance of Aseeda in earlier times. "In the past, 'Aseeda' was served on special occasions like weddings or births. Not everyone could make it. Those with sugar and flour could prepare it and share it with their neighbours if they wanted," shared the 54-year-old. She explained the traditional preparation process of 'Aseeda'. "First, we caramelise the sugar in one pot and toast the flour in another. Once the sugar is caramelised, we add the toasted flour and mix them together. We also add cardamom and pour in additional water to achieve a smooth texture."