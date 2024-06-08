E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

From 130 to 1,300km: How far UAE residents are driving for Eid Al Adha long weekend

While some residents are heading to nearby Oman for the break, others are content with exploring the less trodden area of the country on wheels

by

SM Ayaz Zakir
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 1:29 PM

How far would you be willing to drive to celebrate Eid Al Adha? Some UAE residents intend to travel for 2,600km to and from a destination for a short road trip.

With Eid holidays spanning from June 16 to June 19, many families are seizing the opportunity to explore nearby destinations to make the most of the extended weekend. While some residents are heading to Salalah for the break, others are content with exploring the less trodden area of the country on wheels.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Road trip to Salalah

For some residents, it is the journey that counts. Mohammed Abunael plans to travel 1,300km to Salalah, Oman. “I recently got a new SUV and we wanted to take a trip. But due to the weather, we are planning to visit a destination which has good weather and is is accessible by car. Visiting Salalah in the beginning of Khareef makes it a perfect plan for us,” said Abunael, a resident of Abu Dhabi.


“My cousins and friends are ready and are eagerly waiting. The journey itself is an adventure, and Salalah's landscapes are breathtaking. We will be leaving on Friday evening and reaching Salalah in the morning. We will be celebrating our Eid Al Adha in Salalah,” added the Jordanian expat.

Family gatherings in Kalba

Spending time with family during holidays is a priority for most residents, so most either head out for a staycation or visit loved ones across the country.

“Family remains at the heart of Eid celebrations, and this long weekend will be spent with close relatives. My brother recently moved to Kalba and lives in a mansion. Several of our relatives have planned to celebrate Eid there and spend the rest of the long weekend,” said Syed Fazal, a resident of Al Nahda in Dubai.

“Our children are excited more than us. For them, it will be more than just an Eid celebration. They are already planning their games, outfits, and much more. This is the first time that all the children will stay together for four days,” said Fazal who added that Eid is all about family, delicious food, and creating memories together.

Staycations in Ras Al Khaimah

For some, a staycation at a resort is the perfect way to celebrate Eid Al Adha. These residents have booked a Ras Al Khaimah resort - nearly 130km away from their home in Sharjah - from Monday, June 17, after they celebrate Eid with family.

“On the day of Eid, Saturday, we have called our relatives at home. We will be sacrificing a goat and will have lunch together,” said Rania Alzaka, an Egyptian national.

“On Sunday, we have Eid celebrations at my brother's place. The next day we will be at Al Hamra resort in Ras Al Khaimah for two days. Our children are really looking forward to it,” said Alzaka.

ALSO READ:

SM Ayaz Zakir

More news from UAE