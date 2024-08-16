The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground
Cold callers and telemarketing firms in the UAE have made drastic changes to their operations to comply with new regulations that are set to kick in on August 27.
Syyed Azim, a customer service agent who works for a telecom company, said that on some days, they would “make nearly 1,000 calls”, going beyond their 600-a-day target in an attempt to earn more.
For next month, however, their target has been slashed to 7 or 10 calls a day, he said.
Telemarketing companies are adopting a “more respectful approach”, with new strategies put in place to avoid the hefty penalties laid down under the new law, Khaleej Times has learnt.
The new laws, announced in early June, impose strict limitations on the hours during which telemarketers can call customers, prohibit repeated calls on the same day, and prevent the use of aggressive tactics to persuade customers to buy products or services. Cold callers and telemarketing firms can face financial penalties ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh150,000 for violations.
“Our targets were changed to the number of conversions we make per day. So, the target from next month is 7 to 10 per day,” said Azim. A conversion refers to converting a potential customer or visitor into a paying client or subscriber.
“[If we get more than] 250 conversions a month, we will be incentivised,” said Azim.
Similarly, a customer service executive manager at a UAE-based bank also described how their approach has evolved. “Our manager has strictly advised us to call through numbers given by the company, and using personal numbers to call clients is strictly prohibited,” said Sharmila, who works at the bank.
She further said that the focus at some banks is more on conversions rather than on the number of calls. “Strict policies are in place to ensure that no calls are made after 6pm, and all calls from employees working remotely must be made using the official office number,” said Sharmila.
Insurance agents, another key group, have also adapted their strategies to the new regulations. Zeyan Salem, a motor vehicle insurance provider, said: “We have a database of motorists whose vehicle insurance is about to expire. So based on the date, we make calls.”
He added that recent guidelines from their management highlighted the transparency and respect for customer privacy. “We have to introduce ourselves and the company, and take permission from the customer at the beginning if we are recording the call. We have strict directives not to pressurise the customer or make lucrative fake offers to meet our targets. If a person is not willing to buy the policy, we must respect it and should not call them again after three days. On the fourth day, we can call and remind them of the previous conversation,” said Salem.
Similarly, Amir Hussain, a telecom executive, highlighted the changes at his company. “We have to respect customer privacy and take approval to proceed with the call. If the customer is busy or not willing to talk, we are asked to find a suitable time to get back,” he said. “Earlier, we used to call the customer twice or maybe thrice if the calls were not received. Now we have been informed not to call the customer more than once a day or three times a week.”
ALSO READ:
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground
As per Google Maps, the traffic jam has been taking place for over three hours
Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King
She also constantly educates others in the community and promotes environmental sustainability
Pakistan Consul-general Hussain Muhammad advises Pakistanis in the UAE against sharing fake, unreliable social media posts
The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalation, and to not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region
The Sharjah Ruler, too, condoled with King of Jordan
Initially, the tram-like eco-friendly trains operated from Friday to Sunday