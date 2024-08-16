Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Cold callers and telemarketing firms in the UAE have made drastic changes to their operations to comply with new regulations that are set to kick in on August 27.

Syyed Azim, a customer service agent who works for a telecom company, said that on some days, they would “make nearly 1,000 calls”, going beyond their 600-a-day target in an attempt to earn more.

For next month, however, their target has been slashed to 7 or 10 calls a day, he said.

Telemarketing companies are adopting a “more respectful approach”, with new strategies put in place to avoid the hefty penalties laid down under the new law, Khaleej Times has learnt.

The new laws, announced in early June, impose strict limitations on the hours during which telemarketers can call customers, prohibit repeated calls on the same day, and prevent the use of aggressive tactics to persuade customers to buy products or services. Cold callers and telemarketing firms can face financial penalties ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh150,000 for violations.

“Our targets were changed to the number of conversions we make per day. So, the target from next month is 7 to 10 per day,” said Azim. A conversion refers to converting a potential customer or visitor into a paying client or subscriber.

“[If we get more than] 250 conversions a month, we will be incentivised,” said Azim.

Similarly, a customer service executive manager at a UAE-based bank also described how their approach has evolved. “Our manager has strictly advised us to call through numbers given by the company, and using personal numbers to call clients is strictly prohibited,” said Sharmila, who works at the bank.

She further said that the focus at some banks is more on conversions rather than on the number of calls. “Strict policies are in place to ensure that no calls are made after 6pm, and all calls from employees working remotely must be made using the official office number,” said Sharmila.

Insurance agents, another key group, have also adapted their strategies to the new regulations. Zeyan Salem, a motor vehicle insurance provider, said: “We have a database of motorists whose vehicle insurance is about to expire. So based on the date, we make calls.”