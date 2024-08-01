Fish prices rise in Dubai, Sharjah as summer heat affects supply

Fewer customers at fish market in Waterfront Market in Dubai. Photos: S M Ayaz Zakir

The prices of fresh fish in Dubai, Sharjah and the eastern towns have surged, with some varieties even witnessing a rise of nearly double of their price compared to cooler days. Vendors and fishermen are attributing the steep rise to fewer fishing boats venturing into the sea due to high summer temperatures and humidity levels.

During a visit to fish markets in Dubai and Sharjah, Khaleej Times observed price rise in nearly all the varieties of fresh catch. Many stalls at the market remained empty and were unoccupied by the vendors.

“Usually, we get a good supply of fresh fish every day. We participate in the auction and bring it here to sell to our walk-in customers. But now we are bidding for a lesser quantity because of the high bid,” said Khalid, a vendor in Dubai Waterfront Market. “The prices have gone up because there’s less fresh fish available because of limited supply.”

“The prices fluctuate every day but it is on the higher side in summer,” added Khalid.

At both markets, Khaleej Times witnessed that scarcity has driven up the cost of popular fish such as hammour, kingfish, and Sheri.

Hammour, which used to be priced at Dh25 a kilogram, was being sold at Dh50 to 60 while sheri, which cost Dh15, was priced at Dh35.

Likewise, farsh, which would come for Dh15, was available at Dh25; the much-in-demand king fish, often priced at Dh30 per kg for a whole fish, was available at Dh50. Seabream and sea bass, which used to cost Dh 25, was for Dh35.

Other vendors, too, highlighted the impact of the reduced catch on their businesses. “We are struggling to maintain our usual sales volumes because customers are hesitant to buy at higher prices,” said Shazeb, another vendor at Waterfront Market.

Vendors said the increase in price can also be attributed to many of their loyal clients being out of town during the vacation. This has led to a decline in business.“Currently a few stalls at the market are unoccupied. Considering the residents are away, there are fewer buyers,” said Abdullah, another vendor at the market.

The situation is similar at the Sharjah Al Jubail market. “We cannot set the price of the fresh catch here. It is regulated and there is no scope of bargain,” said Muzammil Majid, a vendor at the market.