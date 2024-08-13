Fish price hike in UAE: Expect 'fair' rates, some discounts despite shortage, say retailers

Photos: Supplied

In response to the recent surge in fresh fish prices across the UAE, retailers have assured that prices will remain stable and that there will be no shortage of fresh fish in their super markets and hypermarkets. Despite the challenges faced by local fishermen due to summer conditions, retailers have taken proactive steps to mitigate the impact on consumers.

Retailers told Khaleej Times that they are offering over 90 varieties of fresh fish across their outlets, ensuring that residents have access to a wide selection despite the current market fluctuations.

“Amidst recent reports regarding an increase in prices for fish in the UAE, we assure customers of stable prices and sufficient stock across our supermarkets and hypermarkets. With an extensive display of over 90 fresh fish varieties, we maintain a global supply chain, effectively mitigating the impact of market fluctuations,” said Gary Mark Backhouse, head of Seafood and Butchery Department, LuLu Group.

Despite price hike for popular fish in markets, the supermarket chain has taken measures to maintain consistent pricing and ensure availability. “We understand the concerns about rising fish prices, especially for popular species like Grouper (Hammour), Sheri, and Kingfish,” said Backhouse. “However, we have implemented measures to keep our prices consistent and ensure that there is no disruption in supply.”

Khaleej Times visited various supermarkets, including Nesto, Ansar Mall, and Al Madeena, and found out that these outlets are managing their supply chains to ensure the availability of fish despite challenging conditions. In some locations, fresh fish are being frozen to extend shelf life and maintain stock levels.

At Ansar Mall, a variety of fish species are being offered at discounts of up to 30 percent for their Smile programme members. “We receive fresh fish regularly from the sea and have ensured a consistent supply for all our customers,” said a salesman at the fish counter. “Tilapia and Salmon are the most in demand, along with varieties like Kingfish and Mackerel.”

Salesman at Nesto highlighted the importance of their logistics to maintain a steady flow of fish to their stores. “We are securing sufficient stock to meet customer demand. We are committed to provide fresh fish at fair prices, regardless of the market conditions,” said the salesman.