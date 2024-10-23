From Flag Day to UAE National Day: Dubai announces one month of celebrations

Dubai has launched a new campaign to celebrate key national occasions in the UAE, the government said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The campaign, launched in partnership with 16 government, semi-government and private sector entities will coincide with the UAE Flag Day and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) celebrations. Starting on November 3, this campaign will last till December 3.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC) said that the campaign was launched to honour the UAE's founding fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Here's what residents can expect during the time:

Fireworks

On December 2 and 3, spectacular fireworks displays will light up the skies at locations like JBR Beach, Al Seef, Hatta, and Dubai Festival City Mall. Residents can also head to Hatta to enjoy fireworks, traditional folk dances, and music performances.

Residents can catch fireworks everyday during the campaign at Dubai's Global Village.

Seasonal markets

Several seasonal markets, including Beach Canteen, Ripe Market, and Winter Wonderland, will also be part of the festivities, offering Emirati-themed activities, local food, and retail experiences.

A ‘Union Day Parade’, organised in collaboration with Watani Al Emarat, will also be held at City Walk on December 2. This colourful parade will highlight Emirati culture through traditional dances and performances, creating a carnival-like atmosphere for families and visitors.

Museums

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will host special events at key cultural destinations, such as the Hatta Heritage Village, encouraging visitors to explore the rich history and culture of the region. The Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will feature diverse activities reflecting Dubai’s cultural heritage.

At Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest open-air heritage museum, visitors will enjoy a comprehensive cultural experience that links the past with the present. The museum will revive heritage houses through theatrical and interactive performances, showcasing aspects of life in old Dubai. The celebrations will include traditional and innovative events that highlight the UAE’s journey of development.

The Etihad Museum, a key national landmark, will host special celebrations focused on the history of the UAE's Union. The museum will host cultural events, including exhibitions and interactive displays, telling the story of the UAE's founding.

Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai will host a musical concert titled ‘Union Symphony’, performed by the Firdaus Orchestra, as part of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations.