Fireworks, free entry: Ras Al Khaimah announces New Year's Eve celebration festival

As New Year's Eve, one of the UAE's biggest events draws closer, Ras Al Khaimah has announced an extensive celebration for the occasion.

The RAK NYE Festival will take place on December 31, 2024 and has free entry for all visitors. However, some activities along with food and beverages will be chargeable. The site – located at a short 4-minute drive from BM Resort – will have parking spots close to the festival grounds.

Aside from food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisines, there will also be a bar where visitors can choose to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Renowned artists are set to perform at the event, including Mukhtaar (Arabic rap), Fahmil Khan Band (Bollywood music), and an international DJ. The fireworks display will begin just before midnight.

The fireworks can be enjoyed from several vantage points, including the entire Marjan Island, the waterfront area between Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, the RAK NYE Festival grounds, and parking zones like Dhayah, Jais, Yanas, and Rams.

BBQ and camping