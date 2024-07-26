Fake job offers, raffle wins: UAE banks warn residents against 8 scams

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:19 AM

Banks in the UAE have asked residents to be aware of different types of fraud that are targeting customers.

Ranging from fake job offers to suspension of passports to impersonating government officials, scammers are targeting bank customers in multiple ways to extract their personal and financial details. Local banks also keep reminding their customers through regular emails and messages about different frauds.

Here is a list of eight frauds that UAE’s top banks have cautioned about to bank customers.

Recharge your mobile or toll account

When browsing online, illegal websites might appear sometimes on search engines that imitate real sites. Residents have been advised to always ensure that the link or domain name are authentic and to look for security locks and certifications.

Customers should always reconfirm the amount and currency of the recharge and the merchant’s name before verifying any transactions.

Mismatched IBAN

Banks urge customers to avoid accidentally transferring funds to scammers by always making sure that IBAN matches to the account name that they are transferring funds to.

Non-realistic job offers

Sometimes, residents get messages from scammers who offer to earn $500 (Dh1,835) a day, which is quite substantial for many people.

“Beware of scammers pretending to be recruitment managers of global companies offering exciting side-hustle opportunities via unknown WhatsApp numbers, SMS or emails.”

Loyalty programme frauds

Some scammers send out messages to residents offering them reward points which will expire 'today'. They ask residents to log in to certain websites to claim it. Banks in the UAE ask customers to be vigilant against SMS or messages claiming that the customer has accumulated points that are expiring soon. Fraudsters can scam people out of money or personal information when they log in to redeem these points.

Fake calls, messages about bank details or credit cards