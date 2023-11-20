Expo City to host musical event and free workshops

Preview of Alya in Terraland – The Musical, which will be staged on December 7, 11 and 12 at Terra Pavillion, Expo City, in Dubai. Photo: neeraj murali /khaleej times

COP28 will feature important discussions and formal negotiations on climate change but the conference itself is for everyone, since it is about the future of our planet. There are over 100 events and workshops that are free and open to the public at the COP28 Green Zone.

There are themed areas dedicated to Energy Transition, Technology and Innovation, and Youth. It is here that we, as the people, will shape the future of our planet – and Khaleej Times has collated the events, activities and attractions that we should not miss.

Sprouting at Al Forsan Park is Expo City Farm where more than 10 types of crops, including fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes and medicinal herbs are being cultivated. Visitors will have actual experience how regenerative agriculture or the process of rotating crops to improve biodiversity works.

There will be workshops about hydroponic food production and sustainable farming but discussions will not be technical as there will be farm-to-table dining experiences as well. The farm will also host community workshops and cooking classes hosted by sustainability-minded chefs and professionals with strong focus on avoiding food wastage.

Targeting the younger audience, an original musical titled Alya in Terraland will be staged for free at Terra Auditorium on December 7, 11 and 12. The 45-minute original production uses hip-hop and R&B music to convey the message of environmental awareness. It revolves around the main character Alya from the UAE, who meets creatures such as an angry orangutan and a wise octopus who explain how people are actually destroying the environment. It ends with Alya and the characters challenging the audience to take part in climate action.

Visitors to Terra Pavilion are invited to take a Pledge for People and Planet. This will be the first time in COP history that the pledge will be made available in the Arabic language and it’s an opportunity for everyone to join the global movement to reduce carbon emissions for a better future.

From December 3, the Women’s Pavilion will tell stories about land and sea. There will be an exhibition for photography, craft, video and art installation urging people to work towards a more just and sustainable future with women and girls at the centre of the transformation.

A marine photography exhibition by Prince Hussain Aga Khan will also be hosted at the Sustainability Pavilion. Called Fragile Beauty, all pictures celebrate the magic of the ocean and the need to protect every marine species.

There will also be ‘Reflections on Climate Change’ exhibition, where visitors can learn about the history and goals of COPs, as well as the various initiatives people can get involved in.

Here are some of the free workshops:

>> A coalition called the Trillion Bee Coalition will be launched and there will be free workshops on how to produce local honey

>> Vermi composting at Wonderful Worms of Terra workshop to learn how worms can help transform food waste into nutrient-rich soil

>> Attend upcycling workshops and discover how to turn household trash into treasure

>> Learn how to create pollinator homes for the bees

>> Explore the wonders of nature through a storytelling session

>> Potting and planting workshop for kids.