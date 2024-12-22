Expo Centre Sharjah receives nearly 3 million visitors in 2024

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Expo Centre Sharjah attracted nearly 3 million visitors from across the UAE and beyond in 2024, and hosted 80 major exhibitions alongside its affiliated centres in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.

The Sharjah International Book Fair recorded a turnout of 1.82 million visitors, and the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show attracted more than 150,000 visitors and 1,400 exhibitors over two editions.

"Expo Culinaire" brought together over 3,500 chefs from around the globe; the Centre also hosted Indian trade and cultural exhibition "Come on Kerala", and Jewels of Emirates Show.

Other events included Ramadan Nights, which set new benchmarks in its 2024 edition with over 150,000 visitors, a 50 per cent growth compared to 2023 edition, the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition, the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES", the metal working and steel fabrication exhibition "SteelFab", and numerous other specialised events.

Among the exhibitions on Expo Sharjah's events calendar for the year was the International Education Show, which drew 25,000 visitors and brought together 125 universities and academic institutions from over 20 countries. The Centre also hosted the "Ethraa" Career Fair, dedicated to the financial and banking sector, which featured over 100 entities from the leading banks and financial institutions in the UAE..

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the momentum and remarkable growth witnessed by the Centre mirrors the strength of Sharjah's economic infrastructure. This strength has solidified the emirate's position as an ideal destination for hosting international exhibitions and conferences.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: "At Expo Sharjah, we strive to provide an ideal platform for local, regional, and international companies to showcase their products and services and expand their outreach to diverse markets in the region".

Expo Centre Sharjah has outlined an ambitious events calendar for the year 2025, encompassing a diverse array of exhibitions and conferences.