Experts to share best global practices at 9th Dubai International Project Management Forum

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 10:24 PM

Carrying the theme ‘Beyond Boundaries’, the 9th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from January 15 to 18 next year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The annual high-level event held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, is organised by RTA in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), and DP World.

DIPMF will feature local and international experts who will share their ideas and insights about project management and operation in line with global practices and standards. The list includes Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, the first Emirati woman to assume a ministerial post serving as Minister of Economy in 2004, before becoming the Minister of Foreign Trade, Minister of Development and International Cooperation, and then Minister of State for Tolerance.

Gracing DIPMF are David Coulthard, former Formula 1 Grand Prix driver; Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar, and RTA director general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors; Saeed Al Tayer, Dewa managing director and CEO; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder and managing Director of Emaar Properties; Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre; Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai; Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi; and Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group.

The forum will also host: Greg Wooldridge, former commanding officer of The Blue Angels; Jennifer Tharp, chair of the Board of Directors at PMI; Ben Royce, Artificial Intelligence Services Manager for Google Cloud; Bas Theelen, vice president, Head of Project Management Excellence, Airbus Defense and Space; Daniel Burrus, Global Futurists, strategic advisor, best-selling author; leadership and performance expert Rasmus Ankersen; Jessica Fox, screen and broadcast specialist XpoNorth Digital; Professor Mike Berners-Lee, climate researcher & author; Dr George John, founder & chairman, Transform Specialist Medical Centre; Jack Duggal, founder and managing Principle, Projectize Group; and Americo Pinto, CEO, PMO Global Alliance.

Creative insights

Moaza Saeed Al Marri, executive director, Office of the Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors and Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the Forum, said: “Over the past editions, the DIPMF has successfully attracted 350 experts and specialists from around the world. These professionals convened in Dubai to share their ideas, visions, and creative insights about the successful implementation of mega projects. They also delved into the best international practices and innovative solutions in project management and operation in line with the top international standards.”

She added: “The 9th DIPMF will focus on three key themes: Sustainability, Modern Methods of Project Management, and Future Trends & Technology. Within these themes, the forum will explore 14 diverse tracks. The Sustainability theme entails Sustainable Societies, Greener projects and Driving Sustainable Growth.

The Modern Methods in Project Management theme covers Future Trends in PM, The Future PMO, Benefits and Value Management, Visionary Leadership, The Project Economy and the Circular Economy. The Future Trends and Technology theme covers Artificial Intelligence, Future / Smart Mobility, Agile Transformation, Digital Twin / Metaverse and Big Data. This diverse range of subjects is designed to provide a thorough exploration of current advancements and future directions in project management.

