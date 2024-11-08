Exclusive U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa Event in Dubai

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, Dubai residents will have an exclusive opportunity to learn about a fast-tracked pathway to obtaining a US Green Card, otherwise known as the U.S. Golden Visa from a team of expert U.S. lawyers

Why Attend?

Attending this seminar will unlock invaluable insights into the EB-5 program, a stable pathway that allows foreign nationals to obtain U.S. residency and Green Cards by investing in a qualifying U.S. project. By investing $800,000 in a U.S. government pre-approved real estate project, such as a residential complex or a hotel development, investors can obtain U.S. residency and unlock a path to citizenship and passports for their families, including spouses and children under 21.

With Green Cards in hand, EB-5 investors and their family members can live, work, and study anywhere in the U.S. without any of the restrictions that are applicable to other visa categories, such as the F-1 or H-1B visas. "With increasing challenges in obtaining H-1B visas and the uncertainty of other visa categories, we've witnessed a surge in demand for the EB-5 program as it stands out as a more secure and flexible option," says Shai Zamanian, Legal Director of The American Legal Center. Shai is a U.S. educated lawyer himself and is aware of the benefits of having a U.S. degree. His mission is to help like-minded individuals and families realise their immigration goals through the EB-5 program.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the potential impact of another Trump presidency on the EB-5 program. "There is a misconception that the doors to the U.S. will close when Trump takes office in January," says Shai. "This is certainly not the case." While Trump has pledged to implement mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and complete the border wall he initiated during his first term, he has not opposed legal immigration. Before his presidency, Trump-affiliated companies utilized the EB-5 program to finance real estate projects. Notably, the Trump Bay Street project in Jersey City, New Jersey, received $50 million from EB-5 investors. With Trump's personal experience with EB-5 and the program's proven ability to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, the EB-5 program remains a viable path to U.S. residency for investors, regardless of political shifts.

With the H-1B and other visa categories, such as family reunification, becoming harder to obtain and Trump’s pledge to end birthright citizenship, pathways to a U.S. Green Card will be increasingly limited. Amid this restrictive landscape, the EB-5 program stands out as a valuable strategic option. By investing in this stable and well-regulated pathway, prospective immigrants can secure residency without relying on uncertain or restrictive policies in other visa categories. "With passage of new reforms to the EB-5 program through the Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, EB-5 investors can rest assured that the program will remain secure for the foreseeable future," explains Shai.

Who Should Attend?

* Parents with school-aged children

* Aspiring students considering U.S. institutions

* Students currently enrolled in U.S. institutions on an F-1 visa

* Professionals looking to join the U.S. workforce through the H-1B visa

* H-1B visa holders currently working in the U.S.

* Individuals wishing to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in America

* Prospective EB-5 investors concerned about potential shifts in immigration policy under another Trump presidency

A U.S. Green Card unlocks a long list of benefits for both parents, students, and professionals. As a Green Card holder, students have a higher chance of admission into U.S. schools and can access lower resident tuition rates, relieving their parents from out-of-pocket education expenses. Beyond educational advantages, a U.S. Green Card offers professionals the freedom to live and work in the United States without the constraints of employer sponsorship or the uncertainties of the H-1B visa lottery system. These benefits and many more make the U.S. Green Card a highly valuable asset for families and individuals seeking to build a future in the U.S.

For prospective investors concerned about eligibility due to potential shifts in immigration policy under another Trump presidency, this seminar offers an invaluable opportunity to consult directly with the expert team at The American Legal Center and gain personalised insights and solutions. "While we don't anticipate another blanket ban like the previous Muslim Ban, our team is prepared to assist you and your family, regardless of nationality, with strategic solutions tailored to your needs."

What Will the Seminar Cover?

The seminar will cover the key benefits of the EB-5 program, providing in-depth insights into how you can transition from a student or work visa to a U.S. Green Card through this route.

Hosted by an experienced team of U.S. lawyers who continue to hold seminars every six weeks to educate the residents of Dubai, the seminar will cover key topics, including:

* EB-5 Basics: An overview of the EB-5 program, its benefits, and eligibility requirements.

* Investment Opportunities: Learn about the types of qualifying projects that are available for investment, with examples of successful projects that have led to Green Card approvals.

* Payment Plans: Discover payment plan options, allowing you to file now by investing $200,000, move to the U.S., and pay the remainder later.

* Process and Timeline: Step-by-step guidance on the application process, including timelines, required documentation, and how to avoid common pitfalls.

* Success Stories: Hear about previous client testimonials, their EB-5 journey, and their experience working with The American Legal Center.

* Trump's Influence on EB-5: Understand how the EB-5 program is expected to remain viable despite potential shifts in immigration policy under another Trump presidency.

* Q&A: Shai Zamanian, the lead U.S. lawyer of this team of EB-5 experts will answer your specific questions and address your concerns about the program.

Who is The American Legal Center?

The American Legal Center is the leading EB-5 advisory firm in the GCC region, having assisted numerous families and individuals in obtaining their Green Cards through the EB-5 program. Their team of U.S. licensed lawyers and professionals are laser-focused on the EB-5 program and can assist you and your family in realizing your U.S. immigration goals through this program.

With their excellent track record, their team is focused on delivering the highest quality of service to their clients in Dubai and across the region. They have over a decade of experience in the EB-5 industry. Their headquarters are located in Boulevard Plaza in Downtown Dubai, right across from the seminar's venue on Sunday.

The American Legal Center is led by Shai Zamanian, its founder and Legal Director, who is a U.S. licensed attorney and seasoned EB-5 specialist. Shai will be the keynote speaker at the U.S. EB-5 Golden Visa seminar on Sunday.

