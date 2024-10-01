Dubai's Ruler and Deputy Prime Minister sent similar condolence messages
The UAE has called for calm and restraint as conflicts escalate in the region and around the world. Unity, diplomacy, and the rule of law should prevail "in the face of contentious issues", a top Emirati official told the UN General Assembly during its latest session.
The country's statement comes as war hits Lebanon and with a ceasefire in Gaza still out of reach.
"We regret to see the war spread to Lebanon, at a time when we were hoping for an announcement about reaching a deal to end the war on Gaza," Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said during the general debate at the UN.
"It is evident that what we have warned about is now unfolding beyond our control," he said.
Serious violations have been committed as conflicts raged on, Sheikh Shakhboot added, noting how these actions "deepened human suffering and erased decades of progress".
"Even wars have rules," he said. "Parties must respect international law, including international humanitarian law."
Whether it's in the bloody wars in Gaza and Lebanon, the deadly conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine or the crises in Yemen, Syria and Libya, a return to basic principles of humanity "has become more urgent than ever", Sheikh Shakhboot said.
"We must act wisely in response to the rapid developments threatening our region," he said.
During the speech, the UAE has also renewed its demand for Iran "to end its occupation of the three UAE islands: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa", the minister said.
"These islands are an integral part of the UAE," he said. "We will continue to urge Iran to respond to our repeated calls to resolve this issue either through direct negotiations, or resort to the International Court of Justice."
For the UAE, the best way to resolve crises is through diplomacy, he said. "We cannot fight fire with fire. When traditional approaches are no longer effective, it is our duty to renew these approaches to be able to move forward during the darkest moments of our history."
Amidst all clashes, the UAE minister reiterated an appeal to prioritise people's safety and security.
"We must safeguard regional and international stability, including the security of international navigation, trade routes, and energy supplies. This is especially crucial in light of continued attempts by terrorist and extremist groups to exploit people’s suffering for their own political goals," Sheikh Shakhboot said.
In both Gaza and Sudan, an immediate and permanent ceasefire must be hammered out, he said. Unimpeded access to large-scale humanitarian aid must also be allowed.
"It is unacceptable to ignore the decisions and advisory opinions issued by the highest judicial body of the United Nations – the International Court of Justice. This includes the provisional measures issued by the Court regarding the war on Gaza," he said.
The UAE minister also spoke about how the country has overcome challenges and exerted every effort to deliver help wherever it is needed.
President Sheikh Mohamed recently ordered that $100 million in relief aid be released for the people of Lebanon. Another $100 million was contributed to the UN's humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighbouring countries. Two hospitals were also established in Chad to treat vulnerale populations, including Sudanese refugees. Constant support is provided to the UNRWA, which plays a vital role in Gaza.
"We applaud the humanitarian workers for all their efforts, who provide a ray of hope in the dark shadow of war," Sheikh Shakhboot said.
The UAE remained firm on its stance that Palestine should be an independent state.
"If we want to bring an end to the seven—decades long vicious cycle of the Palestinian issue, then we must take concrete steps towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution," Sheikh Shakhboot said.
"We must also consider the establishment of a temporary international mission in the Gaza Strip — upon an official request from the Palestinian government — to address the humanitarian crisis, re-establish security and law, and reunite Gaza and the West Bank under a reformed Palestinian Authority. This would enable the Palestinian Authority – after it is reformed – to take firm steps towards reaching a comprehensive and just political solution for the Palestinian issue.
"My country believes that the State of Palestine, which just a couple of weeks ago took its new seat in this hall like every other nation, has fulfilled the requirements for full membership in this organization. It deserves to be recognised by all states as a fully-fledged state under occupation."
