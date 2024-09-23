Estonian ambassador hopes flights between UAE, Baltic country to start soon

Maria Belovas, Estonia’s Ambassador to UAE

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 11:23 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 11:24 AM

Non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Estonia reached $176.3 million in 2023 as compared to $100.1 million in the previous year, growing by 76.2 per cent, a senior official said.

“Bilateral trade has been growing year-on-year and we want this trend to continue. We look forward to 2024 with optimism, hoping this positive momentum will continue, supported by fruitful cooperation in strategic sectors. With potential for growth in multiple areas, the outlook remains encouraging,” said Maria Belovas, Estonia’s Ambassador to UAE.

Belovas expects that the flights between UAE and the Baltic states will start soon.

The Dubai-based flydubai earlier announced cancellations of routes to some Baltic countries – including Tallinn in Estonia – due to delays in deliveries of new aircraft from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

“We were a bit taken aback as we were expecting direct flights between Tallinn and Dubai, which were unfortunately postponed. But we are very hopeful that they will resume and start direct flights. This will also be the first direct flights with the Gulf region,” said the ambassador.

“The UAE and Estonia have very similar goals and ambitions when it comes to digitalisation such as smart mobility and making things easier for our citizens. Many Estonian companies are working with the UAE public and private firms,” she said.