UAE unveils pilot project to boost role of private sector in waste management

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) on Sunday said a pilot project based on the principles of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is currently under development and scheduled for launch in the near future.

The EPR framework is part of the efforts to address environmental challenges, promote integrated waste management, and advance the circular economy for sustainable economic growth.

The framework is based on Article (5) of Federal Law No. 12 of 2018 on Integrated Waste Management, which states that “both the waste producer and supplier shall be responsible for accepting the returned products and the waste after use, as well as the financial costs resulting therefrom, as determined by the Executive Regulation of this Law”.

Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, assistant undersecretary for the sustainable communities sector at MOCCAE, said the EPR Framework focuses on strengthening private sector involvement in the waste management system and promotes the optimal utilisation of products.

“This contributes to higher rates of waste treatment, reduces landfill dependency, and advances the concept of the circular economy and its applications. This initiative aims to foster a new culture of collaboration between companies and the community by promoting shared responsibility for protecting natural resources.”

She elaborated that the EPR is a key initiative under the UAE Integrated Waste Management Agenda 2023-2026 which assigns manufacturers the responsibility for managing the entire life cycle of their products. “This approach is designed to ensure that producers take ownership of the environmental impacts of their products and cover post-consumer waste management through recovery programmes, waste treatment, and final disposal,” added Al Harmoudi.

The EPR Framework focuses on three product categories – packaging materials, electrical and electronic devices, and batteries. The Ministry has strengthened collaboration with public and private sector partners, including the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, environmental authorities, producers, retailers, and waste management service providers, to design and implement an effective, nationwide EPR system.