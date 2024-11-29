UAE confirms no organic carrots contaminated by E. coli bacteria in local markets

Local markets in the UAE are free of organic carrots contaminated by E. coli bacteria, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said on Friday.

"The Ministry, in collaboration with relevant authorities, remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of food in the market, meeting all health and technical standards," it added on X.

In the US, multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by a farm called Grimmway Farms are currently under investigation by the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. They usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria.