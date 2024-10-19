UAE: Oil spill hits beach near Fujairah’s Snoopy Island; authority to investigate cause

An oil spill struck a beach next to Fujairah's Snoopy Island but thanks to the community's prompt action, the area was cleaned up immediately, authorities said on Friday.

Hotels on Al Aqah Beach — from where the iconic island is seen — confirmed to Khaleej Times on Saturday that an oil spill incident took place in their area. They added, however, that it is now safe for visitors and guests to go swimming.

"There are still some spots with oil but, in general, it's safe to head to the beach and enjoy the waters," a hotel representative said. "Visitors can also go snorkelling."

In a post on Instagram, the Fujairah Environmental Authority shared pictures of the beach – before and after the clean-up operation.

In the first photo, the beach's sand is seen with streaks of oil that looked like wave marks. After the operation, the golden beach cleared up and none of the marks were visible.

Clean-up

As soon as hotels in the area reported the oil spill, a team from the environmental authority rushed to the location.

In coordination with companies specialising in such cases, the affected hotels, and other entities, the authority managed to contain the situation.

The authority said investigations were underway to identify the cause of the spill. Legal action will be taken against those responsible, it added, stressing that there would be no leniency towards those who threaten the emirate's natural resources.

The last time such an incident was reported in the country was in 2022. Some beaches had been temporarily closed after an oil spill affected parts of Fujairah and Kalba, Sharjah.

Authorities, then too, worked swiftly to clean up the beaches and restore them after fishermen reported the spill. The municipality of Kalba had raised red flags on beaches in the area to prevent visitors from swimming.

How to identify an oil spill If you suspect that an oil spill has taken place and reached the shoreline, here's what you have to look out for to identify it. First, oil can form a thin layer on the water – called a slick. This oil can leave behind black lines or globs of oil as waves from the sea come in and recede, according to the US' Office of Response and Restoration. If you suspect an oil spill has taken place, you can report the incident using the following channels across the UAE: Environmental Agency Abu Dhabi contact number: 02 6934444

Dubai Municipality toll free number: 800900

Sharjah Municipality Environmental Services Department: 06 543 7788

Fujairah Environmental Authority toll-free number: 800368

Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah: 07 233 3371

Umm Al Quwain Municipality: 06 765 6145

