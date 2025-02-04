UAE nuclear energy strategy: New licence set up to ensure safe waste management

The UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has issued a licence for Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) to search for low-level waste disposal sites, as part of the authority's efforts to maintain safe and clean nuclear operations.

Low-level waste is the one that comes from operating a nuclear plant, like gloves, filters, overalls, tools, etc. It is not highly dangerous but still requires proper management.

"This is waste that is not normally very dangerous, but it's still going to be isolated from the environment for maybe up to 100 years, after which it is no more radioactive," said the FANR's Director General Christer Viktorsson.

“This means that ENEC can investigate the whole of the country to find suitable locations," he added.

Once ENEC, an Abu Dhabi government company, identifies a site based on all the required conditions, they will be issued a licence to build it, and then another licence to operate it. No other company will be issued this licence.

Low-level waste is currently stored safely in on-site containers, but it will reach a level where it needs to be disposed elsewhere due to the volume of such waste from four reactors. There is no deadline for when ENEC should finalise a site, but ideally, operations should start by 2030-2032.

As for high-level waste, which is the used nuclear fuel, it is currently stored in deep water pools nearby because water provides shielding from radiation, so it doesn’t endanger anyone, and cools down the fuel. These pools can accommodate the fuel for a total of 20 years then the used fuel should be taken into an intermediate storage site.

As a long-term solution, FANR is preparing for the construction of an interim storage facility for the used nuclear fuel. "A new facility will be built, which is an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel."

The Director General also highlighted multiple initiatives aimed at strengthening nuclear waste management and safety, such as enhancing education for medical physicists and improving laboratory capacity for radiation protection.

"We have also continued our regulatory mission to license and inspect facilities that use radiation sources, carrying out more than 200 inspections in medical and non-medical industries," he said. Furthermore, the authority initiated several research and development (R&D) collaborations last year. It was engaged in 15 research agreements with many countries covering reactor materials, waste management, and radiation safety infrastructure, among others. Viktorsson was speaking during a press briefing on FANR's 2024 achievements and this year's upcoming plans.