UAE: Farmers start to get 1 million local tree seedlings for a greener landscape

Photos: Ruqayya AlQaydi​​​​

To increase the area of green spaces in the UAE and support the country's sustainable agricultural development, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has distributed around 20,000 local tree seedlings on Friday in collaboration with Al Qaydi Nurseries and Farms.

This comes as the “Distributing One Million Local Tree Seedlings” campaign is officially launched.

This initiative is part of the broader "Plant the Emirates" national program, which aims to strengthen the UAE's food security, boost local agriculture, and promote ecological sustainability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MoCCAE Minister Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dhahak, along with several farmers, environmentalists, and traders in the agriculture sector, were present during the distribution.

"Today , we saw and learned about many local plants that he is propagating and cultivating in this nursery, along with many initiatives over the years that have contributed to expanding the green area in the UAE and even beyond its borders", the minister said referring to Salem Al-Qaydi who owns the organic Alqaydi farm and nursery in Ras Alkhaimah's Kadra area.

Dr Al Dhahak noted that the nursery’s commitment to cultivating native plants that thrive in the UAE’s challenging climate — characterized by high temperatures and limited water resources — serves as a valuable example for other farmers and nursery owners across the country.

“These plants, deeply rooted in the UAE’s environment, provide a sustainable model for agricultural practices that benefit both the land and the community,” she added.

The core of today’s initiative involves distributing one million local tree saplings, which will be planted across various institutions, including educational establishments, government entities, and private farms.

These saplings are carefully selected for their ability to adapt to the UAE’s climate and contribute to the greening of the nation’s landscape.

The “One Million Local Tree Seedlings” project is in line with the UAE’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its efforts to foster a community-driven movement. Dr Al Dhahak reaffirmed that the initiative is a continuation of the "Plant the UAE" program launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in early October. “This is truly a community-driven movement that brings together all those who care about the UAE’s green future. We are confident that with the contributions of partners like Salem Al-Qaydi, we will continue to make a lasting impact for years to come,” she said. The event also underscored the growing role of local farmers and agricultural experts in helping to expand the UAE’s green cover, particularly through the cultivation of native species that align with the country’s environmental and sustainability goals. ALSO READ: Video: Dubai blooms with 2.5 million flowers in greening project UAE to help residents grow their own fruits, vegetables in home gardens