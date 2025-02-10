UAE: 500 new EV charging stations to be installed by end of 2025, says top official

The UAE aims to install 500 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations by the end of this year to support clean transportation and reduce carbon emissions, a top official said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit preliminary day, Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure added that more than 100 EV chargers were set up across the country in 2024.

The UAE is rapidly expanding its network of EV chargers to meet the growing demand on electric vehicles.

Al Olama emphasised that the initiative follows an integrated approach in collaboration with the private sector and the local authorities to ensure a robust infrastructure that supports the widespread adoption of EVs, which aligns with national sustainability goals.

Al Olama also said that the ministry aims to increase renewable energy capacity to over 14 gigawatts by 2030 as part of its commitment to clean energy development.