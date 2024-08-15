E-Paper

This Emirati mum of 5 teaches hundreds of people how to conserve energy, water

While raising her children aged 1 to 11, she has led several projects on water conservation, retrofitting buildings and the initial stages of electric vehicle charging stations

by

Ashwani Kumar
AlHanouf Gharib (second from left). Photo: Supplied
Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 6:12 PM

AlHanouf Gharib, a mother of five, is a leading engineer developing smart city infrastructure at Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) – a state-run utility provider for the northern emirates.

The Emirati professional, with a bachelor’s degree in sustainable and renewable energy engineering, has been keenly promoting resource efficiency and climate action. Working at EtihadWE for the past eight years, the 31-year-old has led several projects on water conservation, retrofitting buildings and the initial stages of electric vehicle charging stations, and developed smart metering infrastructure.


AlHanouf is among the pioneers working on different projects to create smart cities that anticipate the needs of its residents and where sustainability is integral to urban life. In a male-dominated field like engineering, AlHanouf has shattered glass ceilings with every task she has undertaken.

However, balancing a demanding career with the joys and responsibilities of raising five children aged between 1 and 11 years old has been tough. She credits her family as her strongest support system.

AlHanouf Gharib. Photo: Supplied
“My husband is my biggest cheerleader,” she told Khaleej Times. “And my children, though young, are beginning to understand the importance of my work. My children are at the beginning of their academic life journey. I want to instil in them the value of hard work, dedication, and pursuing their passions.”

At home, AlHanouf practices what she preaches, encouraging her family and domestic helpers to conserve energy and water.

“Managing a family with five children is challenging, but I am raising my children to be more independent and focused not only on academics but also on developing their personalities and shaping them to fit better in the future. I promote energy conservation and raise awareness about its importance to the environment and the Earth. I believe that small changes can have a big impact.”

AlHanouf Gharib (centre). Photo: Supplied
Her dedication extends beyond her family to the broader community. She has conducted about 50 energy conservation workshops, reaching more than 1,500 individuals and advocating for responsible environmental practices.

“Believe in your abilities,” she advised young Emirati women. “Invest in education and never stop learning. Knowledge is power, and you can achieve anything you set your mind to – as long as you dare to dream.”

Ashwani Kumar

