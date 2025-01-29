Look: Want to see a mini camel? Sharjah's new pygmy zoo houses rare dwarf animals; tickets at Dh20

KT photos: Ruqayya Al Qaydi

A recently-opened Pygmy Zoo in Sharjah, where rare dwarf animals like majestic Albino kangaroos and adorable miniature horses live, offers an affordable family adventure. Located in the Al Saja'a livestock market this charming zoo connects with nature lovers too.

Emirati Abdullah Binjarash, the owner of the zoo, has been interested in animals since childhood, starting with miniature animals about 10 years ago.

Abdullah says, "It was a hobby, and then people started asking to see the animals, so we decided to open up. It was a small event in Dubai at first, then in Ajman, and after five years, we moved to Sharjah in the livestock market."

Located in the Al Saja'a livestock market, this unique zoo is set to be a family-friendly destination that combines affordability with adventure.

Entry fees are set at a modest Dh20 for adults and Dh15 for children, with free admission for toddlers aged two and under. This pricing strategy aims to make the zoo accessible to all families looking to enjoy a day out.

The Pygmy Zoo features around 15 to 16 different types of animals in each section, showcasing a variety of rare species across distinct zones.

Miniature camel

Visitors can explore dedicated areas for dwarf animals, a safari section, as well as habitats for rodents and birds, highlighting both unique and common wildlife. The miniature animals are among the rarest in the park and, according to Abdulla, the miniature camel is the rarest.

Operating hours for the zoo are from 10am to 10pm daily, and from 2pm to 11pm on Fridays, allowing ample opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere.

The zoo also offers interactive experiences, allowing children and families to feed the animals and capture memorable moments in a warm and playful environment.

"The park started as a hobby with the idea that we are the cheapest in the Emirates, and the reason is that we are entering as a hobby, aiming to spread culture along with entertainment." Abdulla said.