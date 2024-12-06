Look: Bryde's whale spotted in rare appearance at Port of Fujairah

Photos: Fujairah Environment Authority

In a rare sighting, a Bryde's whale has been spotted near the Port of Fujairah, the Fujairah Environment Authority announced on Friday.

The whale, measuring from 9 to 10 kilometre, is a migratory species that had entered the port area, prompting concerns about its safety while ensuring that navigation in the port remains unaffected.

The Fujairah Environment Authority, in coordination with the Port of Fujairah and the Fujairah Research Centre, quickly mobilised a team of specialists to monitor the whale’s movements and ensure its safe return to its natural migratory path.

To address the situation, the Fujairah Environment Authority sought assistance from the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre, as well as its own biodiversity team and experts from the Fujairah Research Centre. These experts conducted thorough medical examinations of the whale, and it was confirmed that the whale is currently not suffering from any medical conditions that require direct medical intervention.

Ideal stopover for migrating animals

Fujairah is renowned for its unique marine life, with its coastal waters home to abundant coral reefs and diverse species. The emirate boasts five marine reserves, making it an ideal stopover for migrating marine animals like the Bryde’s whale. These rich waters have likely attracted the whale during its migration, underscoring the region’s importance as a sanctuary for marine life.

The whale's presence in the area is further documented in the Whales and Dolphins book, part of the Natural History Books series published by the Fujairah Environment Authority. The book highlights the importance of preserving the marine environment, reinforcing the authority’s ongoing environmental efforts in collaboration with local and national research bodies.