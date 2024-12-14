Dubai: Over 740 EV charging points set up as nearly 35,000 electric cars hit city's roads

Photos: Supplied

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) now provides a network of more than 740 electric vehicle (EV) Green Charger points across the emirate to support Dubai's steady growth in adopting electric vehicles which exceeded 34,970 in October 2024.

The EV Green Charger network includes ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box chargers. A total of 16,828 customers benefited from the initiative’s services from 2014 until the end of September 2024, Dewa said, with the authority providing around 31,674 megawatt hours of electricity to electric vehicles.

Customers can conveniently locate these charging stations via Dewa’s website, smart app, and 14 other digital platforms.

“The EV Green Charger initiative, launched by Dewa in 2014, aims to provide a pioneering infrastructure for EV charging stations, supporting the steady increase in electric vehicles across Dubai. The UAE aims to have 50 per cent of the cars on its roads electric by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

“Recently, we launched a comprehensive Regulatory and Licensing Framework for the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure in Dubai. This represents a significant step towards promoting green mobility and achieving Dubai’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” he said.

Dewa has given Tesla and UAEV the first two Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licences for EV charging stations in Dubai to encourage private sector participation in advancing sustainability, reducing emissions in the mobility sector, and promoting investment in green mobility infrastructure in Dubai.