Dubai launches 'stamp' to recognise hotels with highest sustainability standards

The mark will serve as a validation of the property's dedication to sustainability and showcase its sustainable practices

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 8:45 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 8:57 PM

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) on Monday announced the 'Sustainable Tourism Stamp', a new sustainability initiative that recognises hotels with the highest adherence to DET's 19 'Sustainability Requirements'.

The new stamp is designed to accelerate efforts towards empowering the tourism sector to achieve its sustainability goals and support the UAE’s NetZero 2050 initiative. It will serve as a validation of the hotel's dedication to sustainability and showcase its sustainable practices.

To obtain the stamp, hotels of all classifications must meet the highest standards of DET's 19 Sustainability requirements, which include criteria such as energy and water efficiency, waste management programmes, and staff education and engagement initiatives. The accreditation process will be overseen by a committee of senior industry professionals to ensure integrity and independence, with the initiative designed based on global best practices.

The stamp will feature a three-tier scheme with categories ranging from Gold, Silver and Bronze. Nominations for hotel establishments to obtain the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp will begin on 3 August, 2023 and end on 31 August, 2023.

Yousuf Lootah

Yousuf Lootah, Acting CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance sector, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism stated: “As part of our efforts to transform Dubai into a leading sustainable tourism destination in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make our city the best place in the world to visit, live and work in, the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp champions sustainable practices while setting a benchmark for excellence in environmental stewardship, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033.

"We have carefully curated a set of high standard criteria that will reward hotels that go above and beyond in their sustainable practices. By recognising these exemplary establishments, we are encouraging others to follow suit and embrace sustainable initiatives that not only benefit their businesses but also contribute to the collective well-being of our city and the world at large.

“Supported by Dubai’s vibrant hotel industry, this initiative is a strategic step towards achieving our goal of making Dubai a leading destination for global travellers seeking the ultimate sustainability experience. By supporting businesses and encouraging them to adopt eco-friendly practices and reducing their carbon footprint, we are not only safeguarding the environment but also promoting sustainable growth.

"As Dubai prepares to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), the UN Climate Change Conference from 30 November to 12 December this year, the launch of the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp also demonstrates the tourism industry’s foresight and determination to foster an eco-friendly sector that is both economically prosperous and environmentally responsible.”

DET's sustainability strategy has paved the way for innovative initiatives including the Carbon Calculator, a mechanism to help stakeholders and partners identify cost saving opportunities and manage the transition to sustainable practices, in line with the ‘Sustainability Requirements’.

Dubai Can, a citywide sustainability initiative, focuses on promoting the use of reusable bottles and encouraging people to refill. Since its inception in February 2022, Dubai Can has successfully reduced the use of an equivalent of more than 10 million 500 ml single-use plastic water bottles and led to the installation of 50 water fountains throughout the city since its inception.

ALSO READ: