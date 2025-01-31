Dubai instals 237 solar-powered smart traps to combat mosquitoes, boost public health

Photos: X/Dubai Municipality

Dubai is taking a high-tech approach to keeping mosquitoes and insects at bay, the municipality announced on Friday. The emirate has installed 237 smart traps across various locations, marking a significant step in its ongoing efforts to enhance public health and safety.

These smart traps aren't just ordinary bug catchers — they're eco-friendly, solar-powered, and provide round-the-clock monitoring, the municipality said in a post on social media platform X. These traps help track insect population distribution, helping authorities eliminate mosquito breeding hotspots, making Dubai an even more sustainable place to live.

This, however, isn't Dubai's first move to tackle pests. In fact, Dubai residents can apply for free pest control services through Dubai Municipality. While the types of pests covered may differ between citizens and expats, the goal remains the same: keeping homes and communities safe from infestations.

