Dubai: Driving an EV? How to get green charger card from Dewa

Published: Sat 26 Oct 2024, 1:57 PM

Updated: Sat 26 Oct 2024, 1:57 PM

Are you thinking of taking the big leap and start driving an electronic vehicle (EV) in Dubai? The emirate's water and electricity authority (Dewa) issues a green charger card to facilitate the process of charging these vehicles.

Users may also link this card to their Dewa account and get the EV charging fees included in their monthly water and electricity consumption bill.

The UAE has been encouraging its residents to use EVs instead of petrol cars. Authorities are working hard to make EV charging infrastructure available as widely as possible.

During Gitex 2024, Dewa awarded its first two charge point operator (CPO) licences for to Tesla and UAEV.

Here's everything you need to know on how to register your EV with Dewa and get the green charging card.

Creating EV account

  • Dewa's existing customers can log in with their Dewa ID/UAE Pass through the authority's website or smart app.
  • Non-Dewa customers need to get a Dewa ID or use UAE Pass to apply for the service.
  • Apply for an EV account on Dewa's website.
  • Customers then receive a notification number via e-mail and SMS, which they can use to follow up the status of the request.
  • The green charger card will be delivered to customers through a courier company within three working days of creating the account.

Fees

  • A security deposit of Dh500 for non-commercial individual or business use of EVs
  • Delivery charges of Dh20

