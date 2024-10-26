Dubai: Driving an EV? How to get green charger card from Dewa

Are you thinking of taking the big leap and start driving an electronic vehicle (EV) in Dubai? The emirate's water and electricity authority (Dewa) issues a green charger card to facilitate the process of charging these vehicles.

Users may also link this card to their Dewa account and get the EV charging fees included in their monthly water and electricity consumption bill.

The UAE has been encouraging its residents to use EVs instead of petrol cars. Authorities are working hard to make EV charging infrastructure available as widely as possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During Gitex 2024, Dewa awarded its first two charge point operator (CPO) licences for to Tesla and UAEV.

Here's everything you need to know on how to register your EV with Dewa and get the green charging card.

Creating EV account