Abu Dhabi shuts down industrial plant after residents complain of 'irritating odours'

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 7:33 PM

Abu Dhabi’s environmental regulator has suspended operations of an industrial facility specialised in processing used oils for violations.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) said the action against the facility in Al Mafraq industrial area of Abu Dhabi was enacted after noticing violation of environmental laws and regulations.

“Based on the periodic monitoring reports of the EAD’s air quality monitoring stations and inspection visits as well as the response to various complaints received from the public regarding the emission of irritating gas odours, it was found that their source was the facility. Numerous violations related to non-compliance with environmental licence requirements were noticed,” Faisal Al Hammadi, executive director of EAD’s environment quality sector, said.

Al Hammadi pointed out that the facility carried out operational processes without taking precautionary measures to prevent emissions that would affect the quality of the surrounding air. It did not commit to installing air pollution control devices, which are part of the mandatory requirements. Following repeated violations that affected neighbouring residential areas, the facility’s operations have been suspended.