Abu Dhabi bans use of poison, electricity to keep birds away

The use of poison, electricity, and projectiles of any kind are banned to control invasive birds in Abu Dhabi. Auditory and visual scares as well as specialised spikes and nets are acceptable methods to disperse them – "as long as they do not impact the general appearance of the city".

This came as the UAE Capital’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) introduced a guide to manage and disperse invasive birds.

The guide provides "effective, humane and environmentally responsible solutions" for managing infestations in urban and suburban areas.

Littering, scattering grain or bird food, and keeping pigeon coops on rooftops are some of the ways that encourage their proliferation as noted in the document.

"The guide outlines best practices for the public as well as construction engineers and architects to avoid inadvertently creating favourable spaces for nesting and roosting for such birds; in particular, the Rock Dove, Common Myna, Rose-ringed Parakeet, House Crow, Bank Myna and the Alexandrine Parakeet – all being species that are considered non-native and harmful to the local ecosystem’s natural balance," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fahad Al Shehhi, director of Public Appearance at the DMT, said the new guidelines aim to reduce the negative effects of invasive birds on the environment. He urged the public to follow the guidelines and report any gatherings. "Compliance is mandatory by all property owners and managers if a complaint was raised by a tenant, neighbour or any other person living in the Emirate. Reports can be made by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre or through the Tamm portal."