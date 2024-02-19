Entry fee, timings: All you need to know about Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. KT photos: Neeraj Murali

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 3:40 PM

The Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Mandir, the historic hand-carved traditional stone temple symbolising the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures, is receiving a massive flow of pre-registered visitors, especially from abroad.

Khaleej Times brings you details about this iconic masterpiece of artistic excellence, the organisation behind it, and more information you need to know.

What is BAPS?

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha is a volunteer-driven global Hindu organisation promoting spirituality, cultural values, and social service. Among various spiritual, humanitarian, and cultural activities and volunteerism, the Sanstha has been building beautiful temples worldwide, including the iconic one in the Capital.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

What is a mandir?

A mandir or Hindu temple, like a mosque and a church, is a place of worship. At the temple, Hindus gather to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek spiritual guidance. Temples serve as a hub for religious and cultural activities.

How many temples are there in Abu Dhabi?

This is the only Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It is also the Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple.

Detailed view of marble stone carvings inside the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

What are the unique features of the temple?

The hand-carved temple in thousands of pink sandstone and white marble has been built according to the ancient Hindu ‘Shilpa shastras’ – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture and sculpture. The magnificent carvings showcase different civilisations' rich history and culture and have 250 valuable tales.

When will it open to UAE residents?

UAE residents have been urged to visit from March 1 onwards as thousands of pre-registered overseas visitors will come to the temple in the next two weeks.

Can non-Hindus visit the temple?

Yes, the temple is open to people of all faiths and religious beliefs.

Detailed view of stone carvings that depict stories from Hindu scriptures

Is there an entry fee to visit the temple?

No, there is no entry fee, but visitors must register on the official website or through the Festival of Harmony app to visit the temple.

How many people can the temple accommodate?

About 10,000 people can be at the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Where is the BAPS Hindu Mandir located?

The temple is in Abu Mureikha’s Al Taf Road (E16), off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway. The site can be found by searching ‘BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi’, on Google Maps.

What are the visiting hours?

The temple is open to visitors from 9 am to 8 pm.

Is there any public bus from any emirates?

No, as of now, there are no public bus services connecting the temple. Currently, public taxis, hiring vans and private buses, or carpooling are among the ideal means of transport.

ALSO READ: