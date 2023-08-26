Emirati Women’s Day: Volunteers conduct health awareness activities for 50 underprivileged women

Shoppers can win cash, cars and gold with DSF raffles
Ahead of the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day on Monday, Emirati Aster Volunteers working with Aster DM Healthcare recently conducted a health and wellness programme for 50 underprivileged women supported by Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
The event, named ‘Noor – Dreams Empowered' held at Al Mankhool Library, included a medical screening camp, health awareness sessions, and basic life support training. These sessions were aimed at equipping participants with essential health insights and life-saving skills.
The day was also filled with cultural activities that provided a platform for women to express their creativity and celebrate their diverse cultural heritage, as well as moments of relaxation and camaraderie.
Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Emirati Women’s Day is a momentous occasion to acknowledge the remarkable accomplishments of women from UAE who have defied odds and set examples for others to follow."
"As such it is wonderful to see our Emirati workforce take the lead in celebrating strength and determination and empowering other women in the need to take better care of their own health and well-being. As an organization, we are committed to enabling their career path by providing the right opportunities for growth and development,” she added.
Meanwhile, Aster DM Healthcare is organising an inspirational session with entrepreneur and content creator Salama Mohammed and Salma Al Baloushi, the first Emirati female officer at Etihad Airways on Monday.
ALSO READ:
Shoppers can win cash, cars and gold with DSF raffles
Future rollouts of services will be introduced, simplifying procedures, making it safer and more secure, saving time and effort for customers
This step is expected to create around 12,000 jobs annually for UAE nationals in 2024 and 2025
The show is designed to minimise its environmental footprint to align with the commitment to the 'Year of Sustainability' as well as the objectives of COP28
DSF campaign has been announced allowing residents and visitors to enter the draw upon purchase of jewellery at a variety of outlets
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Move aligns with Sheikh Saud's commitment to providing those released with an opportunity to begin anew
The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour