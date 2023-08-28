Emirati Women’s Day: Frontline workers on how UAE leaders empower their lives

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 9:15 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 9:17 AM

Over the years, the UAE’s visionary leaders have used education, the most empowering force in the world, to transform the lives of Emirati women in the country.

The pioneering initiatives by the leaders have resulted in women making impactful contributions to the country’s growth and prosperity.

Marking Emirati Women’s Day, versatile healthcare workers from Abu Dhabi told Khaleej Times how the UAE leaders have been providing opportunities to succeed in their lives.

Dr Mai Al Jaber, acting executive director at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, who began her career in healthcare as a general practitioner at Zayed Military Hospital back in 2005, said:

“I was fortunate enough to witness celebrations for the first Emirati Women’s Day, which was declared by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, in 2015 as a recognition of Emirati women’s efforts and to honour their devotion and accomplishments.”

“In 2008, I was enrolled in a public health master’s programme sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which has helped me accelerate my position as a leader and ensure that my efforts are focused on supporting and steering public health initiatives,” noted Dr Al Jaber, who completed her masters from the prestigious Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, the US, in 2012.

Since 2013, she has been part of M42 – a Capital-based global tech-enabled healthcare company.

“On this national occasion, I would like to congratulate all Emirati women especially my female Emirati colleagues at M42. I would also like to thank the M42 leadership team for their continuous support and trust in Emirati women and their potential by giving them opportunities to grow and play a vital role in the success of the network.”

Dr Jenan Ghaith, staff physician, gastroenterology in the Digestive Disease Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said:

“As a female Emirati healthcare provider, I am honoured to be a part of the UAE healthcare landscape, nurturing the well-being of our nation’s people. Therefore, to me, Emirati Women’s Day is a reminder of our contribution and the strides we have made in empowering women in healthcare.”

Dr Ghaith hopes to receive the international certification of being a personal support worker (PSW) and also support in enhancement of transplant care in the UAE – another area that she is passionate about.

“As we celebrate this day, I urge everyone to recognise the multifaceted achievements of Emirati women across diverse sectors such as education, research, and arts and culture. Their dedication, resilience, and unwavering spirit have not only transformed their lives but have also contributed significantly to the progress and prosperity of the UAE as a whole.”

Mozna Albusaeedi, patient and family experience team leader at Amana Healthcare said to Khaleej Times:

“On this Emirati Women’s Day, my journey stands as a testament to the endless support and opportunities the UAE has offered us. Having been able to effectively manage my team within Amana Healthcare, I was promptly promoted to the patient and family experience team leader, where I currently lead a team of 12 dedicated officers.”

Albusaeedi said that she remains motivated to keep patient healthcare experiences “positive and memorable”.

“Guided by my ambitions to exceed expectations, I have spearheaded several projects that echo my commitment to world-class patient care.”

She urged Emirati women to dream big and strive toward achieving their goals.

“The UAE’s nurturing environment has enabled me to not only embrace challenges but transform them into stepping stones toward success,” she added.

Dr Amna Alfalahi, clinical psychologist and mental health specialist for children and adolescents at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children spoke of the nation's commitment to supporting local talent:

“The UAE has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting psychologists by providing us with state-of-the-art facilities, research opportunities, and professional development programmes,” said Dr Alfalahi, who did her PhD in clinical psychology at the School of Medicine, at the University of Nottingham, UK.

“The government has invested in advanced technologies and infrastructure that enable my colleagues and me to conduct cutting-edge research and offer high-quality services to the community. Additionally, the UAE's emphasis on education and continuous learning has allowed me to access various training programmes and workshops, further enhancing my expertise and skills.”

Dr Alfalahi underlined that Emirati women are the beating heart of a progressive nation, transforming dreams into reality, and breaking barriers with grace and determination.

“My aspirations and ambitions for the future include advancing mental health awareness across the nation, implementing innovative therapies and interventions tailored to the region's cultural diversity, and collaborating with local organisations to create comprehensive mental health support systems.”

Hissa Marwan Al Shamsi, registered nurse at Healthpoint Hospital, started her career during the Covid-19 pandemic, which prepared her to be patient, shoulder the responsibility with peers, and work under pressure.

“Despite the challenges during this particularly critical time, I was able to learn and adapt to different situations. Now, I am proud to say that I am an Emirati nurse who serves her nation with sincerity, loyalty, and confidence.”

Thanking the UAE’s leadership for constant support, Al Shamsi added: “I draw my strength from the nation’s great leadership and their unwavering support of Emirati women. As invested members of the community, we remain steadfast in our support of our people. Happy Emirati Women’s Day to all.”

