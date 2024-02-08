Emirati police officer only female in panel of 30 judges at UAE Swat Challenge

Photo: Dubai Police

The UAE Swat Challenge 2024, which ran from February 3 to February 7, saw police forces from all around the world come to the Emirates to participate in the high-octane competition - which features a cash prize of $260,000.

The challenge not only saw a host of competent teams demonstrate their best techniques - both in the arena and in e-sport games - but also featured strong all-women teams from different countries, including the UAE. In addition, among the highly qualified 30-person panel of international judges was Lieutenant Maitha Mohammed Seif of Dubai Police - the only female judge in the competition.

According to the Dubai Police website, Seif began her career in the VIP Protection Unit within the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergencies in the Dubai Police. She grew to be a specialist in the field of sharpshooting, rising through the ranks from the the Dubai Police shooting team to the UAE national shooting team.

She then took various courses, including a shooting instructor course in South Africa and specialised training conducted by Dubai Police, in order to become a judge. Seif is a certified judge with the Emirates Shooting Association.

In 2020, Seif joined the UAE Swat Challenge as a judge, and has since performed her duties with fairness and transparency, placing an emphasis on competition rules and participant safety.

