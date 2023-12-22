Emirati man, wife injured in Prague mass shooting: Ministry

Overall GDP for the country is expected to grow by 3.1 per cent in the current year, 2023
A UAE national and his wife are among those injured following the mass shooting incident in Prague, the authorities said on Friday,
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said in an advisory that it is now following up on the health status of the couple.
The ministry — who has a team on the ground — vowed to provide full support and healthcare to the couple, in coordination with Czech authorities.
A student opened fire on Thursday at a university in Prague, killing at least 14 people, in what was considered the worst mass shooting in Czech Republic, officials said. More than 20 were reportedly injured in the incident.
The bloodshed took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student, Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said. The gunman also died but his name has not been released.
Vondrasek said in the evening that 14 people had died and 25 were injured, after earlier reporting that 15 had died and 24 were hurt. He didn't explain the change. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise.
Soon after the incident, Mofa issued an advisory to Emiratis who may be in the area, urging them to exercise caution and stay away from the site.
The ministry also called on its citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the Czech authorities.
